Short Interest in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Increases By 45.3%

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,900 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the September 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 450.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 7.7% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 12.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA RMMZ opened at $15.11 on Monday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0951 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

