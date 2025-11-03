Telos Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.4%

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $102.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $107.62.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

