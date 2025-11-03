Ceera Investments LLC Sells 8,233 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Ceera Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,089.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 57,842 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.80.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is Lemonade Stock Set for a Big Squeeze After Earnings?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Caterpillar Stock Could Top $650 by Year’s End
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- ServiceNow’s 5-for-1 Split Is a Signal for Investors to Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.