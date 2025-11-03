Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,471,152,000 after buying an additional 2,797,562 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,436,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,164,000 after buying an additional 365,718 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,267,000 after buying an additional 254,550 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 816,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,029,000 after buying an additional 60,163 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 591,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,664,000 after buying an additional 521,283 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma
In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $3,563,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,066,816. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 876,927 shares in the company, valued at $175,534,477.59. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
NYSE WSM opened at $194.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.05. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $219.98.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
