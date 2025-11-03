Tredje AP fonden Reduces Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211,319 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.96.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

