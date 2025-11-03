Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 970 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of ARE stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -213.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $79.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.