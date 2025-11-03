NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Melius started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $81.54 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

