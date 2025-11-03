Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $420.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $426.80.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

