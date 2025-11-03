Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $62.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

