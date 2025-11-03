Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,418,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,328,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,832,000 after purchasing an additional 350,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Everest Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,330,000 after buying an additional 100,377 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,785,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Everest Group by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 180,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,292,000 after buying an additional 75,920 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allan Levine acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,150.24. This represents a 294.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at $13,983,023.58. The trade was a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $315.10 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $392.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.19.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.39 by ($5.85). The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Everest Group from $424.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Everest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EG

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.