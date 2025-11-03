Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 270.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,923 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2,543.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 1,040,234 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 462.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,090,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after buying an additional 896,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $27,749,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,381,000 after acquiring an additional 704,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $37.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $578.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPRX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.