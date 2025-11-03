Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 5,401 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 15,431.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 25.5% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 604.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 67,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 38.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 110.2% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 37,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $124.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.20. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

