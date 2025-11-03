Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $245,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $399,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,159 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 662.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,894 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,195,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,167.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $93.71 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of -720.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

