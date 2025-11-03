Plato Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.8% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:UPS opened at $96.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.67. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.39%.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.