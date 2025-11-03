Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,308,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $62.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.