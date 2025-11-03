Plato Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,293,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $2,381,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $6,845,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.3%

SNOW stock opened at $274.81 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.23 and a fifty-two week high of $275.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 527,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,132,956. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,986,649.88. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 865,647 shares of company stock worth $199,370,673 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.95.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

