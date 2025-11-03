Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 40.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 18.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,462.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 48,791 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRT opened at $192.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average of $129.20. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $202.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price objective on Vertiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

