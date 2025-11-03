Head-To-Head Analysis: Lakeside (LSH) and Its Peers

Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lakeside to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Lakeside shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lakeside and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeside 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lakeside Competitors 450 1442 1578 93 2.37

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 6.62%. Given Lakeside’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeside has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Lakeside and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeside $17.79 million -$5.25 million -1.72 Lakeside Competitors $9.95 billion $183.78 million 19.00

Lakeside’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lakeside. Lakeside is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lakeside has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeside’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeside and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeside -29.49% -236.84% -46.64% Lakeside Competitors 6.48% -228.77% 2.57%

Summary

Lakeside competitors beat Lakeside on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Lakeside Company Profile

Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S. domestic ground transportation services. The company customers include logistics service companies serving e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods. Lakeside Holding Limited was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. Lakeside Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jiushen Transport LLC.

