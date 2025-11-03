eHealth (EHTH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of ($0.93) per share and revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

eHealth Trading Up 2.6%

eHealth stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. eHealth has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $158.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on eHealth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 101.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 358,192 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 74.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,792 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in eHealth by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 298,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 209,725 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 333.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 210,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 162,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 234,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 126,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

