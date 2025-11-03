Service Properties Trust (SVC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $481.0990 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.The business had revenue of $503.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.53 million.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 54.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 969,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

SVC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Service Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

