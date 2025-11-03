Tredje AP fonden Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Edison International $EIX

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,505 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in shares of Edison International by 159.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in Edison International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth $44,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,167.24. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $55.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.44. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

