Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 3,387 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,540,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 773,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after buying an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,490,000 after purchasing an additional 141,196 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 493,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,584,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $303.72 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $310.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.84 and its 200 day moving average is $281.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

