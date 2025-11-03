Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $165.2360 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 450.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 472.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.