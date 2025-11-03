Tredje AP fonden Buys 702 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 183.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.50.

MKL stock opened at $1,974.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,925.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,929.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,521.25 and a 1 year high of $2,075.92.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

