Carrhae Capital LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in ReNew Energy Global PLC $RNW

Carrhae Capital LLP reduced its position in ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,767,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887,693 shares during the quarter. ReNew Energy Global comprises approximately 1.4% of Carrhae Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carrhae Capital LLP’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $19,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 766.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth $104,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho set a $8.15 price objective on ReNew Energy Global and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

NASDAQ RNW opened at $7.54 on Monday. ReNew Energy Global PLC has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.89.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $480.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global PLC will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

