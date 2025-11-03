iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Position Lifted by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $246.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $252.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.