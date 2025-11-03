Snider Financial Group Purchases Shares of 8,029 Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF $EELV

Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $26.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.49. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

