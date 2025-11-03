Snider Financial Group Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Snider Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,597 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,937,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $60.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.90. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.