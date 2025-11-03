Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. AeroVironment comprises 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 43.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $491,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $369.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.12. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $417.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -577.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The firm had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total value of $398,940.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,575.76. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $654,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,567. The trade was a 25.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $305.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $295.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.07.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

