Snider Financial Group Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up 1.5% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 144,740 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $102.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

