Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dine Brands Global (DIN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) recently:

10/28/2025 – Dine Brands Global was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – Dine Brands Global is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Dine Brands Global was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/22/2025 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Dine Brands Global had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Dine Brands Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Dine Brands Global had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

In other Dine Brands Global news, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 4,523 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $100,003.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 189,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,237.93. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 2,340 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,143. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.