Carrhae Capital LLP Takes $4.72 Million Position in EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR $EH

Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 271,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000. EHang makes up approximately 0.3% of Carrhae Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in EHang by 585.4% during the first quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 759,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after buying an additional 648,412 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of EHang by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 684,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 573,248 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter valued at $8,162,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EHang alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EHang in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EHang in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

EHang Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $18.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.50. EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.11.

EHang Profile

(Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.