Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA Stake Cut by Carrhae Capital LLP

Carrhae Capital LLP lowered its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265,786 shares during the quarter. Copa accounts for approximately 4.1% of Carrhae Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carrhae Capital LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $56,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 56.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,916,000 after buying an additional 183,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Copa by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,501,000 after purchasing an additional 99,955 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,392,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 552,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,731,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Copa from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Copa Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE CPA opened at $125.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.06. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $842.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.12 million. Copa had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 18.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

