Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV Stake Boosted by Carrhae Capital LLP

Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 103.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,952 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up about 3.3% of Carrhae Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Carrhae Capital LLP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $45,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 494.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.7% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. Zacks Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.14.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV opened at $186.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $225.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

