Wall Street Zen Downgrades Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) to Buy

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $859.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.06. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $277,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 248,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,779.85. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

