Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.70) per share and revenue of $1.9830 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,895.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VIR opened at $5.96 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. Bank of America raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 466,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $2,820,764.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,621,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,282.45. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,154,058 shares of company stock worth $12,820,328 over the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

