Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 81,700 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zhongchao in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $0.68 on Monday. Zhongchao has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

