WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Update

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WesBanco Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.
WesBanco Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st.
About WesBanco
WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.
