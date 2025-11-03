WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Update

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WesBanco Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WesBanco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WesBanco stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WSBCP Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.