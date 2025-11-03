Lemonade (LMND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Lemonade to post earnings of ($0.70) per share and revenue of $185.0570 million for the quarter. Lemonade has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 2.26. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.67.

In related news, COO Adina Eckstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,997. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,718 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $136,824.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,664.98. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,020. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMND has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

