Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WIX. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $235.00 price target on shares of Wix.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $145.54 on Friday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $114.89 and a twelve month high of $247.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.88.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. The firm had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $342,485,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 879.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,031,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,070 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 32.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,040,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,403,000 after buying an additional 496,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,542,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,368,000 after purchasing an additional 331,283 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

