Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of AM stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 40.07%.The business had revenue of $294.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $685,604.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,622.39. This trade represents a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 18.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

