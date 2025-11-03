AiRWA (NASDAQ:YYAI) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

AiRWA (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

AiRWA Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of YYAI stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. AiRWA has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $274.50. The stock has a market cap of $655,400.00, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of -2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29.

AiRWA (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter. AiRWA had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of AiRWA

In other AiRWA news, major shareholder Michael Anthony Belfiore bought 63,858 shares of AiRWA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,021,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 63,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,728. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in AiRWA by 12.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AiRWA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AiRWA in the first quarter worth $32,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AiRWA

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports.

