ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASE Technology Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $16.03 on Friday. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 35.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ASE Technology by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,815,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,206 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,392,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,918 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology by 15.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,775,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 780,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

