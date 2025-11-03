Short Interest in GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Expands By 88.0%

GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,700 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRVY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered GRAVITY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GRAVITY in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GRAVITY has an average rating of “Hold”.
GRAVITY Trading Up 0.6%
NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $57.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80. GRAVITY has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $70.00.
GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter. GRAVITY had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 17.45%.
GRAVITY Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.
