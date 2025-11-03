Short Interest in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Increases By 86.9%

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 447,900 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the September 30th total of 239,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VS MEDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VS MEDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

VS MEDIA Stock Down 26.9%

About VS MEDIA

Shares of VS MEDIA stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. VS MEDIA has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

