Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,100 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the September 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUMSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Puma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Baader Bank downgraded Puma from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Puma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Puma in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Puma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Puma

Puma Stock Down 2.8%

Puma Company Profile

Puma stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

(Get Free Report)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.