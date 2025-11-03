Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR) Receives $49.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.3333.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAR. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Klarna Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Get Klarna Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Klarna Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klarna Group

Klarna Group Trading Up 2.3%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,406,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Klarna Group in the third quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Walmart Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter worth $87,960,000.

NYSE KLAR opened at $37.43 on Friday. Klarna Group has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Klarna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klarna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klarna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.