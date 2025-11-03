Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX) Receives $114.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.25.

ABVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abivax in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital lifted their price objective on Abivax from $45.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Abivax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Abivax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.

Get Abivax alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Abivax

Abivax Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $102.42 on Friday. Abivax has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abivax will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abivax

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABVX. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abivax in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Abivax by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Abivax by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Abivax in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abivax in the second quarter worth about $139,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abivax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abivax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abivax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.