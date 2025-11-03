LTC Properties (LTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $65.9440 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 38.24%.The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LTC Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.1%

LTC opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.68.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a dec 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 615.0%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in LTC Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

