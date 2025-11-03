Watts Water Technologies (WTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $576.1980 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $643.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WTS opened at $272.75 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $177.59 and a 52 week high of $287.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the sale, the director owned 1,194 shares in the company, valued at $327,693.30. This represents a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 277,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 143,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 156.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTS. Zacks Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.80.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

